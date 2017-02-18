Wiley O. Brickey, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Born in Gate City, Va., on Feb. 14, 1930, to Oscar L. and Winnie Gillenwater Brickey, Wiley married Alice F. Zuercher in Berne on July 18, 1964; she preceded him in death May 3, 1972. Wiley then married Mary E. Andrew in Bluffton May 26, 1973; she survives.

Wiley served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. He then worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne from 1955 until his retirement in 1986, where he spent most of his time working in the shipping department. He was a union man, who was very loyal to the U.A.W. He was also a member of the Bluffton American Legion Post 111 and Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 F&AM.

In addition to his wife, he was survived by two daughters, Sherry L. (Steve) Austin of McGrawsville, and Joann K. Brickey of Bluffton; two sons, William B. (Lynn) Brickey of Riverview, Fla., and Mark A. (Luisa) Brickey of Oviedo, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Aside from his parents and first wife, Wiley was preceded in death by a son, Randy A. Brickey; two brothers, Dayton and Earl Brickey; and six sisters, Dovie Ballew, Vesta Marshall, Haskill Addington, Ruby Murphy, and infants Goldie and Mazie Brickey.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with a funeral service starting immediately after visitation at 2 p.m. Rev. Stephen Austin will officiate. Burial will be at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 111 or Bluffton Fire Department (in memory of his son, Randy).

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com