Thomas Paul Gearheart, 66, of Hartford City, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at IU Health Blackford Hospital.

He was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Wells County. He married Joyce Miller Gearheart July 3, 1970; she survives in Hartford City.

He is survived by four sons, Jason Gearheart of Columbus, Damien (Kelly Murphy) Gearheart of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeremy (Jessica) Gearheart of New Ross, and Kevin (Ciera) Gearheart of Indianapolis; seven brothers, Jerry (Sharyl) Gearheart of Thackery, Ohio, John Gearheart of Warren, Mike (Natalie) Gearheart of Durango, Colo., Dale (Joan) Gearheart of Montpelier, Steve (companion, Carolyn Beckley) Gearheart of Eaton, Joe (Liz) Gearheart of Montpelier, and Lee (Penny) Gearheart of Henderson, Texas; three sisters, Carolyn (Larry) Bayless of The Villages, Fla., Linda (Steve) Geisman of Chapel Hill, Tenn., and Kathy (Gary) Rhodes of Bluffton; and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Elsie Moss Gearheart; a brother, Jim Gearheart; and a sister, Sara Hunt.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Asbury Cemetery in Montpelier with graveside military rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and the Millard Brown American Legion Post in Montpelier.

