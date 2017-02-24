Terry L. Miller, 65, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Thursday, Oct. 18, 1951, in Wells County. He married Sondra Jo Kunkel Miller on Saturday, June 17, 1972, at the Park United Brethren Church in Bluffton.

Terry was a 1971 graduate of Bluffton High School. He drove a fork truck for Metaldyne in Bluffton. He was a collector of baseball cards and coins. Terry enjoyed spending time with his family.

Loving survivors include his wife Sondra Jo Kunkel Miller of Montpelier; a son, Tony Ray (Jennifer) Miller of Montpelier; daughters, Tammy Nicole (Eddie) Hodge of Edinburgh, and Shanda Nicole Miller of Montpelier; brother, Larry (Dawn) Miller of Bluffton; sisters, Carolyn (Tom) Davis of Michigan, and Diane Pence of Indianapolis; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Edward Miller and Nellie Wuanita Bennett Miller.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, and one hour prior to service on Monday, Feb. 27.

A service to celebrate Terry’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Tim Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials to First United Methodist Church, 215 E. Green St., Montpelier, IN 47359, or the American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway W. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

