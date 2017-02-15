Home State & National News Sources say Trump was aware Flynn misled WH weeks prior to his... Sources say Trump was aware Flynn misled WH weeks prior to his ousterFebruary 15, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsLegislators consider letting governor pick schools chief State & National NewsDam’s uncertain status worries residents State & National NewsBodies found amid search for 2 missing Indiana teen girls State & National NewsWoman arrested in killing of N. Korean leader’s half brother State & National NewsStudy: Most drivers, not just the young, are taking risks State & National NewsBunker Hill hires town marshal