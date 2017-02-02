Sondra K. Dynes, 78, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Sondra was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Portland, Ind., to the late Ernest and Mary A. Fennig Binegar. On July 29, 1956, she married Ronald L. Dynes; he preceded her in death on March 12, 2012.

Sondra was a member of Monroe United Brethren Church, where she traveled to Kentucky on a mission trip with the women’s group. Also, years ago she traveled with her family and sang gospel music at various events.

She was also involved with the Girls Scouts and was a former member of the Zurcher’s Accordion Band. In Sondra’s words, she worked as a “domestic engineer.” She also worked at several restaurants in the county, most notably the Back 40 Junction.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Jo (Phil) Teeple of Ossian and Vickie Dynes of Monroe; a brother, John (Mary Lou) Bineger of Decatur; four grandchildren, Alicia (Jeff) Hollman, Rachel (Ben) Newhouse, Leah (Justin) Uptgraft and Christopher (Michelle) Beer; nine great grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared M. Teeple.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Swiss Village Auditorium in Berne, with calling two hours prior, from 2 to 4 p.m. with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Geneva, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Samaritan Fund at Swiss Village.

Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home.

