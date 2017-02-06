Rodger K. Baker, 66, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 11, 1950, in Huntington to Russell S. and Mildred E. Yeater Baker. He married Betty Fredrick Baker in Zanesville Nov. 1, 1997; she survives.

He worked at Dana Spicer Axel in Fort Wayne for 45 years, where he was a team leader and supervisor for several years. He also worked at G.E. in Fort Wayne for two years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion, both of Waynedale. He was on the “9 Mile Team” in a Fort Wayne bowling league.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy (Darin) Orendi of Pittsburg, Shelly Baker of Nashville, Tenn.; a son, Steve (Rachel) Reynolds of St. Louis; sisters, Judi Neuenschwander of Ossian and Betty (Bill) Finton of Huntington; and five grandchildren, Danielle, Bradin and Maddox Orendi, and Chase and Hunter Reynolds.

A service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Pastor Paul Rogers officiating. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com