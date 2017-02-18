Rachael Estella Driscoll, 96, of Ossian, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2017, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born Sept. 22, 1920, in Muncie, to Gilbert L. and Reba L. Duncan Brannon, Rachael married Walter Driscoll in Muncie Sept. 20, 1940; he preceded her in death in September of 2001.

Rachael was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She attended the Southern Wells Church.

Survivors include three sons, Howard (Debbie) Driscoll of Auburn, Clifford Driscoll of Redkey, and Michael (Jo) Driscoll of Warren; four daughters, Mary Jo (William) Gibson of Kalamazoo, Mich., Janet Tabor of Littleton, Co., Nancy Mobley of Ossian, and Delores King of Bluffton; 34 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren, and 37 great- great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rachael was preceded in death by three daughters, Lois Meyers, Iris Hendricks, and infant Rebecca Driscoll; a granddaughter, Sarah Jean Hendricks; two brothers, George and Sandy Brannon; and five sisters, Betty Demenos, Charlotte Duel, Thomasine Higdon, Ann Hazlett, and Mary Galvin.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Jody Mounsey will be officiating. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com