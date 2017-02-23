Home News Police Notebook: 2-23-17 Police Notebook: 2-23-17February 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES NewsOssian drainage project advances NewsWells Court Docket: 2-23-17 Big Grid FeatureFixer-uppers: City demanding action on 10 houses Big Grid FeaturePreliminary choice for HazMat Day: June 17 NewsBoard retains review of CEW use NewsSW considers solution to its sewage woes