Phyllis M. Wolfgang, 84, of Bluffton, formerly of Landess, passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born on Sunday, Oct. 9, 1932, in Jay County. Phyllis graduated from Jay County Schools.

Her first husband, Robert Stump, passed away May 27, 1962. She married her second husband, Kenneth Wolfgang, in 1968; he passed away on Sept. 1, 2010.

Phyllis retired from the Grant County ASCS office in 1992 after 32 years of service. She had attended Grace Community Church in Marion and, after moving to Bluffton, attended the Life Community Church.

Loving survivors include a son, Bruce (Jane) Stump of Lafontaine; stepsons Keith (Kris) Wolfgang of Swayzee and Mark Wolfgang of Marion; daughters Lisa Wolfgang of Bluffton, Christia (Mike) Swagger of Van Buren, Nancy (Randy) Lee of Poneto, and Diana (George) Parr of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law Becky Wolfgang of Marion; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Nixon; mother, Jane Groves Nixon; first husband, Robert Stump; second husband, Kenneth M. Wolfgang; son, David Stump; and stepson, Neil Wolfgang.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be at noon on Saturday Feb. 18, at Salamonie Cemetery in Portland, with Luke Swagger officiating.

Preferred memorials to Life Community Church, Bluffton.

Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.

