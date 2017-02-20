Patricia J. Myers, 86, of Ossian, a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 26, 1930, in Bluffton, to Lotus and Beulah M. Lake Archbold. She married Donald E. Myers Sept. 15, 1951, in Bluffton. Her husband survives.

A 1949 graduate of Bluffton High School, Patricia was a homemaker most her life. She enjoyed various arts and crafts, along with sewing, painting, and fishing. She was an avid fan of Emmett Kelly.

Patricia was a longtime member of the Bluffton First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She will also be remembered as serving as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts for many years.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by three sons, Mark E. Myers of Bluffton, Douglas E. (Sherry) Myers of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Glenn S. Myers of Bluffton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Merrill “Archie” Archbold.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 23, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Tim McKnight will be officiating. Burial will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

