NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
DOCKET NO.
90C01-1702-EU-000008
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
Notice is hereby given that YVONNE M. LEWIS and BRADLEY D. LEWIS, on the 15th day of February, 2017, were appointed co-personal representatives of the Estate of HARLEY F. LEWIS deceased, who died on the 31st day of January, 2017, and were authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 17th day of February, 2017.
Yvette Runkle
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Daniel R. Gordon
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Attorney No. 7218-90
GORDON & ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 2/23, 3/2
hspaxlp