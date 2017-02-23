NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

DOCKET NO.

90C01-1702-EU-000008

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that YVONNE M. LEWIS and BRADLEY D. LEWIS, on the 15th day of February, 2017, were appointed co-personal representatives of the Estate of HARLEY F. LEWIS deceased, who died on the 31st day of January, 2017, and were authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 17th day of February, 2017.

Yvette Runkle

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Daniel R. Gordon

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney No. 7218-90

GORDON & ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 2/23, 3/2

hspaxlp