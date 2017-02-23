WELLS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 90-17-0016-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office

Judgment to be satisfied: $53,672.66

Cause Number: 90C01-1606-MF-000020

Plaintiff: IAB FINANCIAL BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO MARLDEBANK

Defendant: STEVEN G. ESTES and KELLY A. ESTES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 25 North, Range 12 East, Nottingham Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter found per record witness; thence Easterly, 859.46 feet along the South line of said Northwest Quarter to a PK nail which shall be the place of beginning; thence Northerly, deflecting left 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, 645.33 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence Easterly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, 405.00 feet parallel with the South line of said Northwest Quarter to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence Southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, 645.33 feet to a PK nail on the South line of said Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, 405.0 feet along said South line to the place of beginning, containing 6.00 Acres. Subject to the right-of-way of County Road 850 South and rights-of-way and easements of record. All as shown by Stoody Associates, Professional Land Surveyors, on Plat of Survey Number W-10369.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Monte Fisher

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Liberty

Parcel No.: 90-12-14-200-002.000-015

4179 E – 850 S, KEYSTONE, IN 46759

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Adrian L. Halverstadt III,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 27861-35

DeLaney Hartburg Roth &

Garrott LLP, Attorney Law Firm

260-356-4100

nb 2/23, 3/2, 3/9

