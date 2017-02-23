WELLS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 90-17-0018-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office

Judgment to be satisfied: $75,146.37

Cause Number: 90C01-1503-MF-000009

Plaintiff: JPMORAAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSBCIATION

Defendant: CORY MCKEONE and INDIANA HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The South half of Lot Number 8 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Wiley’s Addition to the town, now City of Bluffton.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Monte Fisher

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Harrison

Parcel No.: 90-08-04-521-014.000-004

503 W. WILEY AVE., BLUFFTON, IN 46714

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Susan M. Woolley,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 15000-64

Feiwell & Hannoy PC,

Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

nb 2/23, 3/2, 3/9

hspaxlp