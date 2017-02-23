WELLS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE
WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 90-17-0018-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Location of Sale: Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office
Judgment to be satisfied: $75,146.37
Cause Number: 90C01-1503-MF-000009
Plaintiff: JPMORAAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSBCIATION
Defendant: CORY MCKEONE and INDIANA HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
The South half of Lot Number 8 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Wiley’s Addition to the town, now City of Bluffton.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Monte Fisher
Sheriff of Wells County
Township: Harrison
Parcel No.: 90-08-04-521-014.000-004
503 W. WILEY AVE., BLUFFTON, IN 46714
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Susan M. Woolley,
Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 15000-64
Feiwell & Hannoy PC,
Attorney Law Firm
317-237-2727
