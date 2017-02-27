Norma J. Stimpson, 80, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 7, 1936, in Adams County to the late Clarence C. and Madeline R. Sheehan Heimann. On Aug. 31, 1958, she married Richard P. Stimpson.

She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and its Rosary Society. Norma was a homemaker and retired from The First State Bank of Decatur after 25 years, then worked for the Adams County Clerk’s Office for seven years

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard “Dick” Stimpson; three sons, Michael S. (Deborah) Stimpson of Decatur, Tony G. (Michelle) Stimpson of Decatur, and Andy R. (Kendra) Stimpson of Bluffton; a daughter, Amy (Greg) Ehlerding of Fort Wayne; a brother, David L. (Janet) Heimann of Decatur; two sisters, Ruth A. Braun of Fort Wayne, and Mary Louise (Jack) Baxter of Liberty, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by a son, Matthew, and a sister, Rita Heimann.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 2 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior in the Church Parish Hall. Father Bob J. Lengerich will be officiating, and burial will take place at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Decatur or the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen of Ft. Wayne.

