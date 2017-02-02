Monica K. Lugar, 50, of Montpelier, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her home.

She was born Sept. 1, 1966, in Hartford City.

She is survived by her adopted father, Gerald Baker Sr. of Bluffton; two sons, David W. Armstrong and Sean M. (Cristine) Shultz of Montpelier; two stepdaughters, Dawn Castor of Montpelier and Barbara Ann Barth of Muncie; a stepson, Donald E. (Amber) Armstrong of Montpelier; a brother, Mickey Joe Lugar of Warren; and five half-brothers, Rick Anderson of Bluffton, Jeff Anderson of Fort Wayne, Ronnie Baker of Montpelier, Gerald Baker Jr. of Montpelier, and Curtis Baker of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lugar, and her mother, Martha Anderson Coffman.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com