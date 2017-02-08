Mildred I. Bear, 80, of Warren, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2016, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 22, 1936, in Bluffton, to Roscoe and Frieda Kuntz Denney. She married Rex O. Bear on Sept. 26, 1952; he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 1999.

She was a homemaker and attended Lafayette Center High School. Her constant companion was her dog, Katie. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening and spending time working and sitting out in her yard.

She is survived by her children, Ricky L. (Loretta) Bear of Land O’Lakes, Fla., Gary L. (Cindy) Bear of Ossian, and Teresa Bear of Bluffton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Denney of Fort Wayne; and two sisters, Eileen Reddin of Shalimar, Fla., and Georgina Roth of Bluffton.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials of the donor’s choice.

