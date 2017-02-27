Lisa Marie Ewald passed away peacefully, but not without a fight, in the company of loved ones on the evening of Feb. 20, 2017, after a five-year battle with cancer. Lisa was born to Garold “Joe” and Patricia Pfeifer in Ames, Iowa, on March 6, 1963.

Joe and Pat’s consistent love and support molded her into a wonderful and nurturing woman, wife and most importantly, mother.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Dave; her parents Joe and Patty Pfeifer of Bluffton; her brother, Dave (Lisa) of Colombia, S.C., her brother Rich Pfeifer (Jacki) of Bluffton; her sister, Jenny Esmond of Bluffton; several nieces and nephews; and her proudest accomplishments, her three sons, Andrew, Justin and Matthew.

They were wed in 1988 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bluffton and from there the family moved to Broomfield, Colo. In 1993, the family moved again and planted roots in the charming, and family friendly, city of West Des Moines, Iowa, where they have lived ever since.

Although Lisa’s years here were short, the amount of passion, love and energy she gave to those close to her could never be denied. She was a dedicated and loyal employee to Engaged in Life, a logistics company, for nearly 20 years. When she walked in the door, you immediately felt her positivity and general well-being surrounded you. She was approximately nicknamed “Sunshine” for the beautiful smile and warmth she emitted.

Besides her dedication to her family and job, her hobbies included traveling, where she was able to visit many parts of the world including Greece, Italy, Denmark, and Austria. She also enjoyed spending time biking, reading, and going to movies and plays. Holidays and birthday celebrations were especially important to Lisa. Any time there was an occasion to gather her family, Lisa made sure it would be something special. Our angel in heaven will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial in honor of her courageous battle. A scholarship will be presented to a student who has lost their mother to cancer, so that they too can follow their dream to make a positive difference in society.

The visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Her funeral was Monday morning, Feb. 27, at the church.