LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on March 07, 2017 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi-Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St. in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

DL9011451 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

PHILLIP E. MILLER, 605 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN

D/B/A SAVE‑ON LIQUOR

DL9007291 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

PHILLIP E. MILLER, 1204 S. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN

D/B/A SAVE‑ON LIQUOR

RR9030513 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

JERRY REINHARD/LISA OWENS, 121 NORTH MAIN, Bluffton, IN

D/B/A B‑4

RR9032023 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

WEOC EAST, INC., 657 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN

D/B/A WINGS ETC. GRILL & PUB

ERIC STUCKNSKI, 14785 MARLIN COVE, Fort Wayne, Secretary

ROBERT HENSMAN, 7446 DOE VALLEY TRAIL, Lafayette, President

