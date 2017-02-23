LEGAL NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on March 07, 2017 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi-Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St. in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:
DL9011451 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL
PHILLIP E. MILLER, 605 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN
D/B/A SAVE‑ON LIQUOR
DL9007291 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL
PHILLIP E. MILLER, 1204 S. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN
D/B/A SAVE‑ON LIQUOR
RR9030513 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL
JERRY REINHARD/LISA OWENS, 121 NORTH MAIN, Bluffton, IN
D/B/A B‑4
RR9032023 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL
WEOC EAST, INC., 657 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN
D/B/A WINGS ETC. GRILL & PUB
ERIC STUCKNSKI, 14785 MARLIN COVE, Fort Wayne, Secretary
ROBERT HENSMAN, 7446 DOE VALLEY TRAIL, Lafayette, President
nb 2/23
hspaxlp