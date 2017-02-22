Former Indiana resident Kurt Fischer passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Vista, Calif.

Mr. Fischer was born June 11, 1932, in Deizisau, Germany, to Johannes and Martha Fischer and grew up in Plochingen, Germany. He came to America in 1952 and lived in Ft. Wayne. A year later he joined the U.S. Army and was eventually stationed in Germany. He graduated from IIT with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1958. He married Eleanor Stoller on May 25, 1958, and they were married 40 years, until her death in 1999.

Kurt worked for Franklin Electric for 32 years in both Bluffton and Siloam Springs, Ark., and retired to California permanently in 2000.

Kurt loved spending his retirement years playing tennis in the California sunshine up to age 81 and playing the piano, even when his memory started failing him. He enjoyed remembering his days as a boy during WWII in Germany and had a lifetime love of classical music. Kurt loved the Lord and was an example of faithfulness to his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Sonja Luce of Oceanside, Calif. and Terri (Kent) Steffen of Madison, Ala. He was a wonderful “Opa” to his five grandchildren, Rachel, Andrea and Zachary Luce and Taylor and Delaney Steffen. He is also survived by his sister, Helga Petter of Plochingen, Germany; and was preceded in death by his brother, Werner Fischer, and his parents. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ron Stoller, and sisters-in-law Elaine Erb and Marge Stoller, all of Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne, with viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and extending until the service. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Bible Society.