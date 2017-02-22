Home Local News School News Kindness Bingo at SWES Kindness Bingo at SWESFebruary 22, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureMettler chosen as next BMS principal NewsPondering paper Big Grid FeatureLearning science Big Grid FeatureNorwell choirs do well at Homestead Big Grid FeatureBear-y scary Big Grid FeatureSeeking scholarships