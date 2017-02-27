Jeanette E. Tonner, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Sept. 25, 1920, in Adams County, to Albert Heyerly and Aldine Aschliman Heyerly. She married Curtis C. Tonner March 12, 1944, in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2001.

Jeanette worked at Heyerly’s Bakery for 10 years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She will be remembered as a gentle and kind woman, who was a godly example to her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald (Diann) Tonner of Decatur and William (Susan) Tonner of Bluffton; three daughters, LouAnn (Dave) Klopfenstein of Phoenix, Ariz., Linda (John) Klopfenstein of Leo, and Becky (Mike) Leyse of Decatur; 21 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dula and Rosella Heyerly, both of Bluffton; a brother, Simon (Delores) Heyerly of Bluffton; and one sister-in-law, LaVera Heyerly of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Herman, Luster, Homer, and Clifford Heyerly; four sisters, Ada Gerber, Alice Gerber, Berniece Maller, and Gladys Gerber; a daughter-in-law, Diana Tonner; and one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Troy Leyse and Doyle Frauhiger will be officiating. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.