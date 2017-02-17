James R. Berger, 70, of Bluffton, went home to be with his Lord at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his two daughters, family and friends.

Jim was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Panama City, Panama Canal Zone to Col. Leon H. and Ann M. Laschitz Berger. He obtained his BS in industrial technology from Ohio University. He worked at Kitco in Bluffton as a processing engineer and plant manager for 18 years. Jim retired in 2005 as the operations manager for Ken-Koat Inc., where he worked for 13 years.

He served our country as a sergeant in the United States Air Force, where he was honorably discharged after serving during Vietnam from 1967 to 1971. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, where he had served as the commander from 1984-1985. He started a trivia night at the Legion in 2012, earning him the name “Mr. Trivia.”

He was a member of River of Life Church in Bluffton along with serving as the first past-chairman of the Wells County Citizens Against Drug Abuse. Jim enjoyed spending winters in Ellenton, Fla. with his cousin, fishing for salmon in the fall, helping his daughters make hay and playing golf. He started every day with breakfast with his best friend Bob, but above all, Jim loved the Lord and spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Kristin M. Cochran of Lagro and Allison M. Alma of Liberty Center; along with two brothers, Robert J. Berger of Dayton, Ohio, and Ronald J. Berger of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and a sister, Pamela A. Lloyd of Navato, Calif.

A service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Wayne Ball and Brent Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Northridge Mausoleum located at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Military honors will be performed by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Calling Hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the River of Life Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

