Jacob E. Wickey, 65, of 3070S-500W-1, Bluffton, , passed away Feb. 4, 2017, at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is the son of the late Amos J. Wickey and Emma Schwartzentruber Wickey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia E. Schwartz Wickey; five sons, Andy J. (Verna) Wickey of Geneva, Jacob J. (Emma) Wickey of Berne, Amos J. (Mary) Wickey of Berne, Toby J. (Edna) Wickey of Bluffton, and David Wickey, still at home; five daughters, Barbara J. (Daniel) Schwartz of Berne, Sylvia J. (David) Schwartz of Geneva, Ella J. (Merlin) Schwartz of Brinkhaven, Ohio, Elizabeth J. (Vernon) Schwartz of Bluffton, and Edna J. (Emanuel) Schmidt of Bluffton, IN. Jacob and Sylvia have 76 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by four brothers and four sisters.

Jacob was preceded in death by a son, Matthew J. Wickey; a granddaughter, Joan M.; and a Schmidt grandson.

Viewing will take place Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, until 8 p.m. at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, also at his home. Burial will take place at the Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home of Decatur.

