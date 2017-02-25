Home Opinions Local It all adds up to some junky junkie-ness It all adds up to some junky junkie-nessFebruary 25, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES LocalTry not to think about it: One dad’s wisdom OpinionsWhat you don’t hear about the ‘Gas Hike’ bill OpinionsThe psychology of bird feeding OpinionsEnjoying Phoenix’s weather while never leaving home OpinionsThe last thing they tell you is what the price will be LocalIt’s bold and aggressive. I like it.