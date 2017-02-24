Home State & National News In Lafayette, they want to know who the big winner is In Lafayette, they want to know who the big winner isFebruary 24, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsFBI using billboards for tips in killings of 2 Indiana teens State & National NewsPolice release audio of suspect in girls’ deaths State & National NewsAppeals court upholds convictions in 2015 Hartford City slayings State & National NewsTrump deportation policies could target millions State & National NewsSearch for clues continues in Delphi killings of two teens State & National NewsCourt of Appeals upholds Rush County wind decision on setbacks