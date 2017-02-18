Harry “Haddie” Oliver, Jr., 80, of Bluffton, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at his residence.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home with an Elk’s Memorial Service taking place at 8 p.m. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

