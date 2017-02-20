Harry “Haddie” Oliver Jr., 80, of Bluffton, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Haddie was born May 19, 1936, in Bluffton to Harry Oliver and Flossie May Shannon Oliver. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1954. He was a truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Union. Haddie drove for B & L. Motor Freight of Newark, Ohio, and retired driving for Complete Auto Transit of Dayton, Ohio, in 1992. He was a member and treasurer of the Elks Lodge 796 in Bluffton.

On Sept. 2, 1959, in Bluffton, Haddie and Patty J. Lockwood were married.

Survivors include his wife, Patty of 57 years of Bluffton; along with two daughters, Shelley (Michael) Mossburg of Bluffton and Sandra Shady of Fort Wayne. He was a proud grandpa to four grandchildren, Stephanie (fiancé Adam Dennis) Shady of New Haven and Nicholas Shady of Fort Wayne, and Chelsea and Olivia Mossburg of Bluffton; and to a great-grandson, Leo Dennis of New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Leon Oliver, LaVonna Blem, Ronald Lee Oliver, Donald D. Oliver and Martha “Rosie” Oliver-Alspach.

A service to celebrate Haddie’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Celebrant Jeff Lemler will officiate. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with an Elk’s Memorial Service taking place at 8 p.m. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

