Harold Wayne Rich, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 3, 1926, in Monroe Township, Adams County, Indiana to Edward and Lillie Beer Rich.

Harold and Marjorie (Roe) Rich were married June 27, 1948 at the Roe family residence in Blue Creek Township. She preceded him in death July 28, 2008.

Harold worked as a tool and die maker at CTS in Berne for 32 years. He also enjoyed woodworking, refinishing antiques, gardening and yard work. He was the family historian and enjoyed entertaining with his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

Survivors include children, Darlene (Chuck) Mellon of Francesville, Ind., Larry (Pam) Rich of Carmel, Cynthia (Josef) Strahammer of Monroe, and Karla (Steve) Davis of Leesburg, Va. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Chad Rich, Tara Chamberlain, Tyson Mellon, Tiffany Holle, Sarah Strahammer, Caroline Aschliman, Elizabeth Davis, Stephanie, Geo and Nathaniel Davis; and 13 great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Sydney and Carson Mellon; Makylah, Teagen and Tait Holle; Kavya and Noah Strahammer; Ava, Mason and Jackson Chamberlain; Madeline and Savannah Rich and Graham Davis. Harold is also survived by his sister, Clisty Fruchte of Monroe; and a brother, Howard (Beverly) Rich of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Doyle Rich, Eileen Borne and Dorothy Rich.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monroe United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate Harold’s life will take place following calling hours at noon at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Pastor Char Allen will officiate. Burial will follow at Backesto/Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Monroe United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com