Harley F. Lewis, 99, of Petroleum, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Mr. Lewis was born March 6, 1917 in Jay County, to William A. and Lula M. Stout Lewis. He graduated from Pennville High School in 1935 and attended college courses at both Ball State and Purdue University, where he was in the ROTC program. He was a farmer and auto mechanic for many years. Harley attended the Pennville United Methodist Church, where he served as superintendent for several years, along with being a member of the Petroleum Lions Club. He has been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed activities at the Petroleum United Methodist Church.

During the fourth grade at school, Harley met Doris Child and on May 26, 1940, in Pennville, they were married. She preceded him in death Aug. 21, 2006.

Survivors include children, Kenneth (Carol) Lewis of Roanoke, Yvonne (Darrell) Scott of Cincinnati, Bradley (Becky) Lewis of Zionsville and Eric (Priscilla) Lewis of Phoenix; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Betty and Florence.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Pastor Steve Bard will officiate. Calling hours will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Pennville.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences at: www.thomarich.com