Glenna L. Noble Lee, 89, of Poneto, passed away on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Huntington County to Marion A. and LuEtta Trout Noble. She graduated from Jefferson High School and obtained her B.S. and master’s degree in teaching from Indiana University. She taught the sixth grade at Bluffton Harrison School district for 22 years, retiring in 1994.

She was a member of the Poneto United Methodist Church, Wells County Retired Teachers Association, Wells County Extension Homemakers (Busy Bees Club), and was the Wells County Extension Homemaker of the year in 2003. She also served on the Wells County Advisory Board, and a board member of the Youth as Resources, where in 1997, she was selected Senior Volunteer of the year.

On April 23, 1949 in Bluffton, Glenna and Roger C. Lee were married.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Roger of Poneto; a daughter, Carol (Mike) Fisher of Markle; a son, Randy (Nancy) Lee of Poneto; along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck (Patty) Noble and James (Joyce) Noble, and a sister Wilma (Walter) Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Roy Nevil and Tony Garton will officiate.

Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Stahl Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, a division of Family Life Care in Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com