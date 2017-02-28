Debra D. Glessner King, 60, of Montpelier, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at her home.

She was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Hartford City. She married Neil King Nov. 18, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nev.; he survives in Montpelier.

She is survived by three brothers, Brad (Jan) Glessner of Florida, Bill (Terry) Glessner of Marion and Stephen Glessner of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight W. and Lois “Joey” Fauerbach Glessner; and a sister, Lisa Morrison.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

