Christopher M. Penrod, 24, of Bluffton, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Portland, Ind., on March 1, 1992.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Brown Penrod of Bluffton, and his father, Kirk A. Penrod of Anderson, S.C.; a sister, Alexis J. Penrod of Bluffton; a brother, Joshua A. Penrod of Bluffton; and grandparents Jim Brown of Uniondale, and Gary and Ruth Penrod of Michigan.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

