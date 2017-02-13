Anthony Bulmaro Jimenez, 10, of Anderson, died at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at his residence. He is the grandson of Montpelier residents and the great-grandson of a Bluffton resident.

He was born April 26, 2006, in Marion, to Carlos Alarcon Jimenez and Michelle Lee Ocasio Jimenez. His parents survive in Marion.

Also surviving are a brother, Marcus Jimenez of Anderson and two sisters, Andrea R. Jimenez and Baylyn Irene-May Jimenez, both of Anderson. Also surviving are two grandparents in Montpelier, Dan and Edwina Ocasio, and a great-grandmother in Bluffton, Charlene L. Mercer.

Calling will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Keplinger Funeral Home, in Hartford City. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

