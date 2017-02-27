Alfred Christian “Swede” Hansen went to be with the Lord Feb. 22, 2017, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

He was born April 4, 1916, in Lake Mills, Wisc. He was the son of Otto and Anna Hansen. After high school he worked for 95 cents an hour with no benefits in a factory that produced dairy equipment. He also drove an 18-wheeler, delivering furniture. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in December 1941.

While in Fort Wayne he attended a USO show where he met Nila Greek, who was volunteering. They were married Jan. 1, 1946. They were happily married for 67 years. She passed away in 2013.

After the war Swede worked for two divisions of Martin Marietta: first as a plant supervisor for Lewistown Pipe Company in Fort Wayne. He later worked as a branch manager for Madison Silo Company in Markle. Swede and Nila bought a farm south of Zanesville. They operated a beef farm for 27 years. In 1979 Swede retired and they hit the road, joining an RV Club. During their journey in their RV they visited all lower 48 states and most of Canada. They also took trips to Denmark, Holland, Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland. In 2009 they moved to River Terrace Estates in Bluffton to enjoy their later years. They were faithful members for more than 50 years at the Trier Ridge Community Church of God. Swede was also a member of the Shriner Legion of Honor in Fort Wayne.

Surviving family includes his sister, Florence Hoskins; nephews, Bob (Sally) Hoskins and Greg (Becky) Hoskins, both of California, and Tom Hoskins of Oregon; and several grand- nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Trier Ridge Community Church of God, 7501 Hessen Cassel Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church.

