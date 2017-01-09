William E. “Bill” Fox, 88, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Bill was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Wells County to John W. Fox and Clara Kaves Fox. He married Eva Marie Woessner in Bluffton Oct. 17, 1961; she preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2011.

He retired from GE of Decatur in 1987 after 19 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, putting together puzzles, watching westerns on TV and was an IU basketball fan. He was a member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include a son, Roger L. Fox of Decatur; two daughters, Linda Bradley of Bluffton and Cindy Stephenson of Bluffton; a sister, Elizabeth Jackson of Murfreesboro, Ark.; several nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Ginger, Betty Roop and Loretta Gray; three brothers, Lewis Fox, John Fox and Frances Fox; and a great-grandchild.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lyle Breeding. Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Alberson Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

