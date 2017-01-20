Home Sports Wells wrestlers set for NE8, ACAC championships Wells wrestlers set for NE8, ACAC championshipsJanuary 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureFriday morning fire Big Grid FeatureWall work Big Grid FeatureEastbrook girls hold off Tigers 43-39 Big Grid FeatureRecords fall as Tiger Sharks rule SportsSports Roundup: 1-20-17 SportsHigh School Sports Calendar: 1-20-17