Wayne Ocasio, 51, of Bluffton, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Signature Heathcare in Bluffton.

He was born Sept. 21, 1965, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, to Troy Mercer and Charlene Jennings Mercer; his mother survives in Bluffton.

Additional survivors include a daughter, Amanda Belz-Ocasio of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Christopher Ocasio of Rhode Island; two brothers, Dan Ocasio of Warren and Jesse Ocasio of Bluffton; two sisters, Becky Fleming and Mae West, both of Bluffton; and one grandchild.

A service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.

