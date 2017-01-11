Vicky Lee Ellenberger Heinel, 54, was born in Bluffton, on Dec. 31, 1962, to Don and Mary Ellenberger. She left us — all too soon — on Jan. 5, 2017, in Naples, Fla.

A graduate of Bluffton High School, Vicky began LPN training in Fort Wayne before she finished high school. During a nursing career that spanned more than 30 years, she specialized in loving care for the elderly.

Her bright spirit will be dearly missed by her son Steven D. and his dad Steven J. Heinel of Bonita Springs, Fla.; sisters, Kathy (Phil) Gray and Sally (Clint) Conwell of Portland, Ind., Judy (David) Cline of Deephaven, Minn., and Peggy (Alan Lyon) Barnell of Charlotte, N.C.; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and countless friends whose lives she touched.

Arrangements are being handled by Gendron Funeral Home, Naples.

A celebration of Vicky’s life is planned in Bluffton in March, with details forthcoming.