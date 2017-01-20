Home State & National News Trump poised to take oath as 45th president Trump poised to take oath as 45th presidentJanuary 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsTesla fatal crash probe ends; no recall State & National NewsIndiana Roundup: 1-20-17 State & National NewsKaren Pence hopes to keep advocating art therapy in new role State & National NewsMexican drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to appear in U.S. courtroom State & National NewsMan shot by Lake County officer dies State & National NewsStudy: Texas abortions declined as clinics got farther away