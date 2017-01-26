Home Opinions To create jobs, focus on places, not businesses To create jobs, focus on places, not businessesJanuary 26, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsSun time for Angelkeep flora and fauna OpinionsThe real cost of protectionism OpinionsA Hoosier inaugural memory: 1989 vs. 2017 OpinionsDonald Trump’s new culture war OpinionsWhy millions gathered to say ‘no’ OpinionsA most dreadful inaugural address