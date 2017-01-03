Ruth E. Gottschalk, 97, of Berne, passed away Jan. 1, 2017, at Swiss Village where she was a resident.

She was born to Goldie and Lottie Meshberger Gottschalk Nov. 18, 1919, in Nottingham Township in Wells County.

Ruth graduated from Hartford Center High School in 1937 and in her early years was a nanny for her relatives. She was a faithful member and a Sunday School teacher for many years at the St. John United Church of Christ in Vera Cruz. She retired from the First Bank of Berne with over 40 years of service. She and Karen Adams established the Heritage Room at the Berne Public Library. She also enjoyed supporting Friends of the Limberlost near Geneva. Her interests included traveling, reading, genealogy, landscaping, and following IU basketball.

Her nephew, Matthew Lynch of Wichita, Kan., survives her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Loren; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Stalter Gottschalk; and a niece, Bonnie Lynch.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. to time of services at the Cross Community Church in Berne. Officiating is Pastor Chris Kruchkow and burial is in the MRE Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Friends of the Limberlost.

Arrangements are by Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home.