Rosalie A. Couch, 69, of Poneto, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind.

She was born on Monday, April 21, 1947, in Grant County. She married Larry Couch on Saturday, Sept. 26, 1964 in Dillman United Brethren Church; together they have shared over 52 years in marriage.

Rosalie was a 1966 graduate of Jackson Center High School in Wells County. She worked for 40 years at Franklin Electric, holding various jobs within the company.

She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and gardening. Rosalie loved to watch her grandkids in all their events and always tried to teach them many life lessons, while making sure to have fun together. She never met a stranger and always put others first. Her honest and caring ways will continue to make others feel special for years to come. Rosalie and Larry loved to travel all over the world with a small group of close friends; they attended the Hope Missionary Church in Bluftton.

Loving survivors include her husband, Larry Couch of Poneto; daughter, Laura (Rod) Sills of Roanoke; son, Mike (Kim) Couch of Bluffton; grandson, Adam (Jessica) Sills; grandson, Grant Sills; granddaughter, Taylor Couch; granddaughter, Riley Couch; and brother, Larry (Dolores) Moorman, Talcott, W.Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marcella Rose Grile Moorman; and a brother, infant John Edward Moorman.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N. Matilda St., Warren.

A service to celebrate Rosalie’s life will be at 2 p.m. FRiday, Jan. 6, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home; viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate, and burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in rural Warren.

Preferred memorials to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814 or Wells County Cancer Society, 1120 Summit Ave., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

