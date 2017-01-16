Robert LeRoy Barker, 91, of Ossian, passed away, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 31, 1925, in Fargo, N.D. He retired from Magnovox in 1990, after working many years as an engineer. He was a member of the International Church of God. He had many passions, including woodworking and spending time caring for his flower beds.

Surviving are his wife, celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary Dec. 17, 2016, Beverly Barker of Ossian; children, Sydney R. (James) Bleicher of Pearblossom, Calif., Ralph R. (Chris) Barker and Keith M. (Renee) Barker, both of Fort Wayne, and Trudy A. (John) Young of Ossian; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery.

