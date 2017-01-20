Home News Report: Dollars in classroom are declining Report: Dollars in classroom are decliningJanuary 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureFriday morning fire Big Grid FeatureWall work NewsWells Court Docket: 1-20-17 Big Grid FeatureLogjam cleared at Warren Big Grid FeatureChristian Care expansion NewsMarkle cabin needs to be moved soon