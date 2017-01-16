Home News Police Notebook 01-16-2017 Police Notebook 01-16-2017January 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureThree-car accident Big Grid FeatureISP death investigation awaiting toxicology documents Big Grid FeatureTracking education bills: What lawmakers are thinking Big Grid FeatureThe Interurban Trail construction continues NewsOuabache’s adding a swim beach for 2017 NewsPolice Notebook 01-14-2017