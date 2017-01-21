Phyllis I. Genth, 82 of Ossian, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Northwoods Village Memory Care Unit in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Phyllis was the daughter of Clyde Genth and Thelma Black Genth, who resided on McArthur Drive across from Waynedale Grade School.

A 1953 graduate of Elmhurst High School, she was a lifelong member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. Phyllis was an accomplished quilt maker and doll collector who won several Wells County and Ossian fair awards, and she was featured in the summer 2015 issue of Senior Living. She was an active member of the Bee Happy Quilters.

Phyllis loved her dog and has made gifts to the Purdue University College of Veterinary Sciences for the purpose of small animal research and advancement, her church and the Wells County Foundation for eligible owners of pets needing to be spayed, neutered or treated whose owners cannot afford treatment.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visiting one hour before. Pastor Ted Jansen will officiate, with entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Waynedale Methodist Food Bank or Wells County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com