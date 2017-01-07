Home Big Grid Feature Norwell teen treks to Japan for judo Norwell teen treks to Japan for judoJanuary 7, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.You must be logged in to post a comment. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureThe Bluffton branch of First Bank of Berne is the Wells County Business of the Year Big Grid Feature‘Still getting to know her better’ ObituariesMerle ‘Bud’ Terhune, 87 NewsPolice Notebook: 1-7-17 NewsWells Court Docket: 1-7-17 Big Grid FeatureKnights roll over Leo in NE8 battle