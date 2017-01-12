Home Sports No. 8 Creighton tops No. 12 Butler No. 8 Creighton tops No. 12 ButlerJanuary 12, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES SportsSports Roundup: 1-12-17 SportsMen’s College Basketball SportsCollege football coaches favor adding second signing day SportsFresh off bye week, Avs try to rebound from horrid start Big Grid FeatureRaiders’ boys down Jets in OT to advance in tourney Big Grid FeatureRaiders’ girls also beat Jets to move on