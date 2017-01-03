Milton L. Gerber, 87, of Fort Wayne, peacefully was placed in the arms of his savior for his final journey home on Dec. 30, 2016.

He was a former resident of Craigville and Ossian, and Cedarville, Mich. He was born Jan. 14, 1929 in Adams County to Reuben and Dulla Aschliman Gerber. He married Patricia Titus Oct. 1, 1950, in Bluffton. He attended Kirkland Township High School.

In later life he founded Gerber Electric, Thermtron Products and Thermtron Research. At various times he was a board member of the Lutheran Hospital Foundation, the Ossian Medical Center, Ossian Development Corporation, National Cellulose Insulation Mfg. Assoc., Life Support Chaplaincy, First Missionary Church and Missionary Church of the United States, New Bridge Chaplaincy and American Standard for Testing Materials. He was the holder of 16 United States and Canadian patents and worked for 18 years with cancer research.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one son, Mark; and brother, V. Dwight Gerber.

He is survived by his two sons ,Gary (Janet) and Steven (Denise), both of Fort Wayne; three daughters, Michelle (Sam) Quate, Yvonne (Scott) Figgins of Fort Wayne, and Renee Gerber of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Janice (James) Geels and Mary Titus of Decatur.

A Memorial Worship Service was held at Woodburn Missionary Church, where he was a member. Visitation was at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road. A private family burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation or the American Red Cross.

