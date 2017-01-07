Merle “Bud” Terhune, 87, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his residence.

Merle was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Wells County, to Claude E. and Grace M. Brittenham Terhune. On Aug. 14, 1948, Merle married Wilma L. Lucas.

Merle retired from I & M after 43.5 years of service and was also a retired Union Township farmer.

Merle is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wilma L. Terhune of Decatur; two sons, Michael D. (Carol) Terhune of Decatur and Jeffery L. Terhune of Columbia City; two daughters, Pamela K. Lutes of Decatur and Kim Marie (Dave) Wallis of Convoy, Ohio; two sisters, Ruby Jean Gilliom of Berne and Marilyn Joan Barnes of Santa Fe, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials are to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home.

